Matthew Sean Foster, 55, died at 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 in Alton.  Born February 4, 1966 in Jerseyville, IL, he was the son of Margaret Richards.  Mr. Foster served in the U.S. Navy during Dessert Storm and was a truck driver.  Surviving is his significant other, Erin J. Hagerty of Hartford, two sons, Matthew Robert Foster of Carrollton, IL and Nicholas Lee Foster of Jerseyville and ½ brother, James Dundon of Phoenix, AZ.  Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by a son, Logan Foster.  A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com   
