Matthew Raffety

Matthew E. Raffety, 51, died at 10:23 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. Born March 28, 1971 in Alton, he was the son of Lavilla Kay (Smith) Raffety of Alton and the late John E. Raffety. Matthew worked for FAYCO Enterprises in Hillsboro. Music was his passion. He was a cast member in The Promise musical playing several roles over the years. He also enjoyed playing golf and riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Christian Church of Litchfield. On April 12, 2008 he married the former Kay Hendricks in Litchfield. She survives. Along with his mother and wife he is survived by three children, John, Amelia and Edward Raffety, a brother, Doug Raffety of Homewood, IL and a nephew, Finnegan Goulet-Raffety of Homewood, IL. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be private at Union Cemetery in Greenfield, IL. Memorials may be made to The FAYCO Foundation, P.O. Box 277, Vandalia, IL 62471. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
