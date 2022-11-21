Matthew Neely

Matthew T. Neely, 35, aka. “Pasquale/ Lil sugar foot” of Alton, IL passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8: 50 pm at his home.
He was born on November 20, 1986, in Belleville, IL the son of Roosevelt and Ruby Jewel (Berry) Neely Sr.
Matthew enjoyed playing online video games with his brother James, going to the movies and Walmart, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his siblings, Ruth Neely of East Alton, Trudy Neely of East Alton, Excell Norwood of Magee, MS, Manchion Neely of Carmel, IN, Roosevelt Neely Jr. of Godfrey, IL, and James (Melissa) Neely of Godfrey, IL; an aunt and uncle, Brenda and Bennie Berry of D’Lo, MS; an aunt, Josephine Norwood of Painesville, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and a sister, Sandra.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
A Private Burial will take place at a later date at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Funeral Home to help with expenses.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.