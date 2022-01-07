Marylen L. Connor, 71, passed away 10:50 am, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born in Wood River on June 18, 1950, she was the daughter of Robert Conway Anderson and Elsie "Juanita" (Hallum) Anderson.
She was a registered nurse in emergency department of Alton Memorial Hospital for many years before retiring.
In 1992 in Eureka Springs, Ark, she married Dennis Connor. He survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Courtney Berry (companion, Jake Chavez) of Glen Carbon; two grandchildren, Tanner and Quinlan Chavez; and three brothers, Jim (Jan) Anderson, Michael (Mia) Anderson all in Texas, Steve (Jennifer) Barry in O'Fallon, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Deborah Anderson.
Cremation rites were accorded. No services have been scheduled.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.