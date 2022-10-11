Maryann Barnes

Maryann Carol Barnes, 85, passed away 2:46 pm, Monday, October 10, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born May 18, 1937 in Alton, she was the daughter of Floyd and Mrytle (Stauffer) Snow.
She worked as a cake decorator for the Alton Shop and Save and decorator of Wedding cakes.
On August 31, 1954 in Wood River, she married Donald L. Barnes. He died January 15, 2019.
Surviving area daughter, Joanna LaVine (companion, Kennon Sutter) of Wood River; five grandchildren, Tyler (Morgan) Robertson, Jacob (Heather) Vassos, Joseph Vassos, Tara Robertson, T.J. Robertson; several great grandchildren and "apple of her eye", Raeleigh Robertson; a sister, Jerry (Ann) Snow of O'Fallon, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two daughters, Dawn Lynn Robertson and Kelly Jo Barnes in infancy.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm, Thursday, October 13 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.