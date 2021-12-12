Mary Walker, 69, passed away at 9:11am on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Alton Nursing and Rehab. She was born on November 23, 1952, in Alton, the daughter of the late John G. and D. Maxine (Hull) Lawrence. She married Phillip Walker on February 27, 1982, in Alton, and he survives. Other survivors include a son: Christopher Walker of Roxana, a sister and brother in law: Rebecca and David Lucas of Wichita, Kansas, two nieces, and many other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Mary enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, hiking, and camping. She was a member of the Wood River Hoedowners.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 10am until time of memorial services at 12pm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Debra Hoertel will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
