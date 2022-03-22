Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.