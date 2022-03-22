Mary Virginia Smith “Ginny” went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2022. She was the mother of three children, Stephen Smith, Charlotte Boudria (nee Smith) and Janice Smith (deceased). She is survived by her son-in-law Bruce Boudria, her brother Clarence Langston and preceded in death by Claude Smith, and her brothers Michael Langston, William Langston and Chandler Langston, her parents Clarence Langston and Bessie Langston. Also preceded in death by her niece Teresa Tressel, and nephews Joel Langston and Neal Langston. She was grandmother to Korinne Christner, Renee Boudria, and Nicholas Smith; Great grandmother to Bryce Christner, Isaiah Christner, Caleb Christner, Violett Smith. Aunt to Lisa Langston and Laura Pettit (Josh Pettit), their children being Paige Griffin, Tess Griffin, and Tallulah Pettit respectively.
Ginny was a long-time member of Berkeley Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church of Ferguson, and First Baptist Church of Harvester now Waypoint Church. Before starting a career at St. Louis Metro Baptist Association, she and her husband owned a very successful dog kennel business by the name of Whispering Pines. She worked as the financial secretary for the St. Louis Metro Baptist Association for more than 20 years. She was a choir member at First Baptist Church of Ferguson. She was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital and crocheted little caps for the newborns there. She served in the Children’s Ministry at First Baptist Church of Harvester.
She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, Cardinal baseball, spending time with her family, sewing and crochet. During her lifetime she made clothing for herself, costumes for church productions, and clothing for others. She enjoyed crocheting warm scarves for the homeless.
Ginny loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all of her heart.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Church St. Louis, 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Road, Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043
