Mary Schmitt

Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 66F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.