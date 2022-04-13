Mary Schmitt

Mary Lou Schmitt, (nee Vignos), age 90 of Edwardsville, formerly of Highland, IL, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on Thursday, November 12, 1931, in Waggoner, IL, the daughter of Jerome E. and Mae E. (nee Nimmo) Vignos.
On Saturday, May 12, 1951, she married Kenneth E. Schmitt, at Springfield, Illinois, who passed away on Thursday, December 20, 2012.
Mary Lou was raised in Waggoner, IL where she attended and graduated from Farmersville High School. She lived in Springfield, IL for a year, at which time she met Kenneth, her treasured husband of 62 wonderful years. In the following year of 1952 they moved to Highland, IL, building a motel in Highland along with a family of 6 children, 2 boys and 4 girls. She raised her family as a loving mother and was dedicated to running the Cardinal Inn for over 50 years. After retirement, she moved to Edwardsville, IL where she lived with the family of one of her daughters. Given her warm, caring nature and beautiful soul she was the bright light in her families lives. She was a selfless, kind and sweet hearted woman who loved her pet dogs and animals. Her presence will be dearly missed for family, friends and all of those she touched in life.
Survivors include: Children - Robert K. (Patricia) Schmitt, Las Vegas, NV; Carol A. (Dr. David) MacKnight, Cape Coral, FL; Connie J. (Tom Saul) Hach, Loveland, OH; Jerry M. (Debbie) Schmitt, Las Vegas, NV; Rona L. (Raymond) Gregory, Edwardsville, IL; Kara D. (Joseph) Dunlap, Plantsville, CT; Grandchildren - Brent T. Atkinson; Aaryn L. (Aaron) Allman; Tara C. (Carl) Qucsai; Karley L. (Matt) Tomsich; Ryan W. (Candice) Hach; Carson T. Hach; Justin G. Leonchik; Katelyn L. Gregory; Ryan P. Gregory; Austin K. Gregory; Logan M. Gregory; Kasey R. Gregory; Allie Mae Gregory; Tyler J. Mackey; Riley S. Mackey; Step Grandchild - Edward A. Dunlap; Great Grandchildren - Sera N. (Gary Daniels) Allman; Michael A. Allman; Haley J. Allman; Leah A. Allman; Kailey A. Qucsai; Morgan C. Qucsai; Landen M. Qucsai; Kyler J. Hagstrom; Derek M. Tomsich; Scott W. Tomsich; Kenley J. Tomsich; Jacquelyn A. Hach; Myla R. Hach; Daxson R. Hach; Great Great Grandchildren - Grayson N. Daniels and Sehera J. Daniels; Sister - Sharon S. (Garry) Boston, Kalamazoo, MI; Sister-In-Law - Mary A. (nee Krell) Vignos, Litchfield, IL.
She was preceded in death by: Father - Jerome E. Vignos - Died 1984; Mother - Mae E. (nee Nimmo) Vignos - Died 1995; Husband - Kenneth E. Schmitt - Died 12/20/2012; Grandchild - Ashley Lane Hach - Died 12/17/2004; Brothers - Joseph E. Vignos - Died 11/15/2010 and Jerome W. "Kelly" Vignos - Died 1/8/1980; Sister-In-Law - Helen A. (nee Blanding) Vignos - Died 1984.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
A Family Graveside Service is scheduled for, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.