Mary E. Ray, 81, passed away 10:21 pm, Sunday, May 31, 2021 at her residence.
Born August 6, 1939 in Canton, MS, she was the daughter of Leon and Lorena (Mosley) King.
She was a dedicated and faithful member of The United Pentecostal Church in Wood River and before that, the 1st United Pentecostal Church in Jackson, MS.
She had worked as a switchboard operator for Mississippi Methodist Hospital before retiring.
She married Warren Leon Ray on November 14, 1958 in Mississippi. He died September 30, 2006.
Surviving are a daughter, Theresa (Tim) Toenyes of Wood River; six grandchildren, Nic, Trenton, Marleigh, Brenda, Mallory and Joshua Toenyes; two brothers, Bill (Diane) King of Gallatin, MS, Kenny (Janet) King of Henderson, TN; and a sister, Julie (John) Carter of Thornton, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Brenda Ray; and, two brothers, Charles and Jimmy King.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, Monday, June 7 at The United Pentecostal Church in Wood River.
Memorials may be made to the church.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.