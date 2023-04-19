Mary Petras

Mary Elizabeth Petras, 79, passed away at 6:17 am on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.
She was born on August 12, 1943, in Alton, IL the daughter of Mae (Richey) Smith.
Mary's career was devoted to the Stratford Hotel and Alton VFW Post 1308, where she met the love of her life, Harry G. Petras. She married Harry on December 23, 1983, in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death on June 22, 1992.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Jeff Trimm) of Wood River and Tanya (Jermaine) McGee of Alton; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronald (Betty) Smith of Dow; many nieces, nephews, extended family members, good friends, and two fur babies.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Austin Pierson and two brothers, Michael Smith and Dennis Smith.
Cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held 11:00 am until time of Eulogy Service at 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, IL.
Memorials are suggested to VFW Post 1308 or 5A's Animal Shelter.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.