Mary Parks

Mary U. Parks, 66, received her wings, Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Born September 5, 1956 in Alton, she was the daughter of William and Rose (Dickerson) Corbin.

Mary had been a cook at Asbury Village in Godfrey.

On July 12, 2003 in Edwardsville, she married Ralph Parks. He survives.

Surviving also are a son, Richie C. (Corissa) Goewey of Godfrey; step-son, Casey Parks of Godfrey; four grandchildren, Cameron, Gavin, Maeci and Gaige Goewey; brother, Bill (Monica) Corbin of Gillespie, sister, Willa Case of Wood River; a special cousin and travel buddy, Janet Ford of Alton; several nieces and nephews; and her two cats, "Bosco" and "Toots".

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Paul Goewey; and in-laws.

Cremation rites were accorded and a Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, February 1 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Dan Penrod will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter.