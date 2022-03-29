Mary Ottwell

Mary Lou (Brewer) Ottwell, 60, passed away and went to be with her Heavenly Father at 10:15 p.m., Sunday, March 27th, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side.
She was born on October 21, 1960, in St. Louis, MO the daughter of the late Bobby Gene and Elizabeth Ann (Sprinkle) Brewer. Mary Lou worked for Illinois American Water Company for the past 20 years.
On July 9, 2009 in Alton, she married the love of her life, Christopher Ottwell and he survives.
Mary Lou “Boo” touched the lives of not just her family, but to all whom she ever met. She enjoyed taking buggy rides with her husband and sitting on their back patio enjoying her flowers and watching the hummingbirds. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved attending their activities, baking Christmas cookies ever year, trips to the zoos and just being in their presence.
She is also survived by her stepson and his wife, Ryan and Katie Ottwell of Fosterburg; grandchildren Samuel Ottwell and Jada Ottwell; her brother and his wife, John and Tracy Brewer of Jerseyville, her sisters and their spouses, Brenda and Mike Brooks of Brighton, Carol and Gary Vannoy of Florida, CMSgt Regina and Kim Brewer of Sedalia MO, Lois and Jerry Rubemeyer of Brighton; eleven nieces and nephews; and 18 great nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and stepdaughter, Sarah Lynn Ottwell.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Gent Funeral home in Alton.
Burial will be at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Mary Lou would want you to express random acts of kindness and expressions of gratitude in her memory.