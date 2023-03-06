Mary Lou McNelly celebrated her homecoming to heaven on the morning of Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Born December 27, 1940, she was the daughter of William and Mary A. (Russell) Kincade. She married the love of her life, Gary McNelly on October 22, 1960. He survives. She was a member of Reorganized Church of Latter-day Saints in Wood River. If you could pick out all the good words in the dictionary, Mary would be this over and over again. She was the best mother and wife anyone could ask for, and everyone loved her. Many people have called her a hard-working woman, a real gem, absolute phenomenal person, incredible woman, and she touched hearts in so many ways. She was a one-of-a-kind person, was sweet and influenced many people. She was the best human and kindest person ever. Her talents included being an historian for our families and keeping track of everyone’s birthday, anniversary, and death. Starting in 1714 to 2023, she kept track of everyone until February 23, 2023. Mary is survived by her husband, Gary McNelly and her sons, David and Keith McNelly, her grandchildren, Joe and Ashley (McNelly) Giglotto, Peter, Hanna, and Bethany and one great grandchild, Lucas. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, William, David and Robert Kincade. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
