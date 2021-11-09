Mary “Maureen” Dorris, 62, died at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Born June 28, 1959 in Alton, she was the daughter of Richard Schudel (Charlene) of Grafton and the late Mary Maureen (Meehan) Schudel. Mrs. Dorris worked as a bank teller for Regions Bank. On August 22, 1980 she married Mark R. Dorris in Alton. He survives. Along with her father, step-mother and husband, she survived by a daughter, Kristin Minner (Kyle) of Alton, two sons, Timothy Dorris of Wood River and Chad Dorris (Deanna) of Columbia, MO. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Chad Dorris Jr., Kahlene Dorris, Ayden Dorris, Payton Herren, Liam Minner and Felix Minner, and two sisters, Mary Jo Schetter (Danny) of Brighton and Alison Balke of Alton. She was preceded in death by her mother. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Mike Adams will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alton police investigate rocks thrown at cars
- Woman sentenced for stealing SSI benefits
- Case dropped against head of KTS Predator Hunters
- Hearing for officer's accused killer postponed
- Crews respond to three area fires in 12 hours
- Mother facing charges after fatal fire
- Permanent hazardous waste collection site opens Saturday
- Maneke Jewelers going out of business
- Restaurant sales to benefit Officer Timmins’ family
- Veterans offered free breakfast