Mary Malone

Mary K. Malone, 88, passed away 3:24 am, Friday, January 27, 2023 at Cedar Creek in Godfrey, with her loving daughter by her side.
Born on January 23, 1935 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Stephen, Sr. and Frances (Fudurich) Skundrich.
Mary had worked as a secretary for SIU-E Dental School for 30 years before retiring in January 1, 1994.
On February 4, 1956 in Wood River, she married the love of her life, Anthony "Doc" Malone, Sr. He died November 13, 2003.
Surviving are a daughter, Anne Marie Malone of Wood River; son, Anthony "Tony" Malone, Jr. of Fieldon; eight grandchildren, Chuck (Kara) Badgley, Stephen Malone, Michael Malone, Cathe (Jeremy) Groff, Luke (Lauri) Malone, Aubrey Malone, Nicole (Dalton, Sr.) Morris, Marisa Gage Hertz; brother, Tom (Rose) Skundrich of Wood River; 15 great grandchildren; many special nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Dorothy Malone; and brother, Steve Skundrich.
A special expression of gratitude is extended to Cedar Creek and Vitas Hospice for their loving care.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, Saturday, February 4 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Angels Parish and Masses.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.