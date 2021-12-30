Mary M. Bregenzer, 76, died at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born December 30, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Harold and Lucille (Rister) Huber. She worked for the Wedge Bank in Alton and retired from OSF St. Anthony’s Health Care Center in Alton. Surviving are two daughters, Melissa McMillon (Pat) of Mountain View, MO, and Julie Bregenzer of Alton, two grandchildren, Brody Ottwell and Kelci Ottwell, and a sister, Jean Hauck (Tony) of Kirkwood, MO.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, 19200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 350, Irvine, CA 92612, www.curearthritis.org
Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com