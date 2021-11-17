Mary Lucille “Lu” McManus passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her home in Alton.
Mary Lu was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by family and friends.
Mary Lu’s adventurous free spirit, love of the outdoors, her creativity and the love she gave to her family and friends is what made her unique. Traveling was Mary Lu’s passion, taking her all over the world. She enjoyed nature, whether through hiking, canoeing, kayaking or camping with family and friends. Her love of nature was passed down to her family.
She graduated from Alton High School and went to college at Western Illinois University and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. She retired from South Roxana Schools as a Sixth Grade English and Math teacher. After retiring, her teachings took her to Chongqing, China, where she taught the English language.
Mary Lu was always embarking on a new adventure, such as joining the New Horizons Band, playing the Alto Saxophone to encompass her love of music. She was always taking classes to further her education and explore her many interests such as, the study of Healing Touch, meditation, the research of her heritage and much more. She passed down the love of reading to her children and grandchildren. Mary Lu was known for her wonderful pieces of art, whether it was sewing, jewelry designs, needle point, drawings, paintings, knitting or crocheting. Her creativity was centered through her daily walks, meditation and Yoga.
Mary Lu was the daughter of James Jay and Martha (Shea) McManus. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Daniel) Meyer, her son Jonathan Seibold, her grandchildren Holly and Lucas Seibold, her sister Martha Kane, her nephews Zachary (Joni) Kane, Grant (Meghan) Kane, Evan (Emily) Kane and great niece and nephews and her grand-dog Miley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband, James Seibold and her brother-in-law, J. Michael Kane.
Memorials may be made in honor of Mary Lu McManus to the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, IL. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com