Mary Lee Johnson, 92, of Dorsey passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at her home. She was born October 13, 1928 in Moro, IL to Samuel J. and Lida P. (Deist) Dorsey. Mary attended St. Luke’s School of Nursing and worked for 35 years at Wood River Hospital as an R.N. She enjoyed boating, bowling and motorcycle riding
She is survived by her three children, Sandra Johnson of Wood River, Roberta “Bobbie” (Clifford) Rose of Alton and John R. Johnson (Beth Hoechst) of Dorsey; grandchildren, Christopher (Kari) Marshall, Matt Marshall (Jamie Welton) and Vanessa (Tommy) Ford; great grandchildren, Katelyn Marshall (Richard Weakley) and McKenzie Marshall; brothers, James (Barb) Dorsey of Bethalto and Leon (Jan) Dorsey of Greenville; sister, Phyllis (Jon) Walker of Moro and a sister in law, Laverne Dorsey of Wood River.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard “Dick” Johnson; brothers; Samuel J. and Donald R. Dorsey and her sister and brother in law, Ruth (Norman) Cooper.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 18 at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m.
Paynic Home for Funerals entrusted with professional services.
