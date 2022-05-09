Mary Kaufman-Bernt

Mary Louise Kaufman-Bernt, 91, of Alton, IL, passed away at 10:40 am on Sunday, May 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 3, 1930, in Enfield, IL, the daughter of William Henry and Nora (Biggerstaff) Basinger. She married Alvin Kaufman and they were married 35 years until he passed away on October 19, 1985. Mary then married Leland C. Bernt in 2004 in Alton at St. Matthews Catholic Church. He passed away on September 4, 2020.
Mary worked as a Lab Technician for Olin Corporation until she retired. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, IL and a former member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Alton, IL; and was very active within the church over the years. She was a volunteer usher at the Fox Theater for 15 years, a member of the Altar Society, and a member of the Mississippi Valley Garden Club. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her children, Vicki Landre of Alton, IL, Debbie Smith of Glen Carbon, IL, and Larry Kaufman of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Marissa (Nick) Terry, Ashley Wilson, Bryan Landre, Ashley (Kevin) Sahrmann, and Christine (Cody) Chafin; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Catherine (Gene) Trapp, Clara (Gene) Voyles, and Eydie (Jim) Ward; brothers, John (Shirley) Basinger and Charlie (Betty) Basinger; along with many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvin Kaufman; her second husband, Leland Bernt; sisters, Helen Dunkel and Betty Rubenacker; brothers, Bob, and Joe Basinger; and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Kaufman.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church Bethalto, IL with Father Tom Liebler officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, IL.
Memorials may be made for Masses and/or Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
