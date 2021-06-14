Mary Jane (Janie) Renken, formerly of Godfrey, was received into Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, after a short illness.
Mary Jane, a 1969 graduate of Alton High School and a Marching 100 Alumni, graduated in 1973 from University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.
Mary Jane moved to the Dallas, Texas, area in 1985, and resided in Garland, Texas. She retired after almost 40 years as a commercial lines insurance underwriter.
Mary Jane was a very active member of her church, Messiah Lutheran in Plano, Texas, for over 30 years. She served as the church financial secretary. She was active with the Kingdom Women’s Group and very fond of Triton, the church’s comfort dog, and ministry.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred H. Renken and Lillian M. (Newman) Renken; a sister, and cousins. Mary Jane is survived by her brother, Tom Renken, of Alton; many cousins, friends and her church family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Plano, Texas. The Rev. Dr. Victor J. Kollman will lead the service.
Mary Jane will reside with her church family in the church Columbarium Garden.
Please make memorials out to Messiah Lutheran’s Comfort Dog Ministries, in care of Messiah Lutheran Church, 1801 West Plano Parkway, Plano, Texas 75075.