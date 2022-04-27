Mary Irvin

Mary A. Irvin, 82 of Bethalto passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 2:40 am with her family by her side.
She was born on November 16, 1939, in Farren, IL the daughter of Everett and Dessie (Sanders) McElhaney. On January 26, 1958, Mary married Jack R. Irvin in Eldorado, IL. He preceded her in death on June 21, 1995.
Mary was the manager at Seibold’s Bakery in East Alton for many years. She was a previous member of Meadowbrook Southern Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, flowers, mowing her lawn with her riding lawn mower and making it look nice, and spending time with family and friends. Mary wanted everyone to remember she had a long and happy life filled with many wonderful memories. She did not want everyone to shed tears but be happy for the life she had.
Mary is survived by her children, Beth (Ron) Parsons of Bethalto, IL and Jack Irvin Jr. of Moro, IL; five grandchildren, Joe (Alicia) Harris, Adam (Terra Feezel) Harris, Marc (Janine) Irvin, and Jack (Leisa) Irvin III and Ronnie Parsons; seven great grandchildren; Aerowyn, Easton, Appalachia, Arlie, and Emory Harris, and Matthew and Oliver Irvin; along with several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Jack, Mary was preceded in death by an infant son in 1959, Timmy Joe; a grandson, Bradley Irvin; two brothers, and four sisters.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 11:00 am until the funeral service at 1pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
