Mary G. Davis, 103, of Walcott, IA, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
She was born on June 13, 1918, in Saline Mines, IL, the daughter of Harry and June (Hubbard) Brazier. She married George W. Davis on August 15, 1936, in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death in September of 1964.
Mary was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Alton. She was an avid reader of all genres until late in her 90’s, loved cooking (and was great at it!), enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially loved being around children. She was everyone’s favorite babysitter! She will be remembered for her ready smile and her witty sayings.
She is survived by her children, June Jones of Springfield, IL, Jim (Sharon) Davis, Sr., of AZ and Janet (Fred) Hunt of Walcott, IA; 16 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 30 great-great grandchildren and 24 great-great-great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, George, she was preceded in death by a daughter & son-in-law, Shirley J. & George Wreath; a son, George M. Davis; a brother, Burtis Brazier; a sister, Dorothy Roller; two grandsons, Mac Elfgen and Krieg Elfgen; two infant great-grandchildren, Brittany Jones & Keeston Elfgen.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
