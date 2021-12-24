Mary Francis Theis, 61, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born July 18, 1960 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Robert and Judith (Winklemeier) Theis.
She is survived by a son, Matthew Smith of Wood River; daughter, Sarah Smith of Wood River; four grandchildren; three brothers, Robert Theis and Mark Theis both of Granite City, Joe Theis of Alhambra; and four sisters, Gina Hasty of St. Louis, Judy Flanagan of Waterloo, Kim Reynolds of Granite City and Catie Hutchinson of Centralia.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 1-3 pm, Tuesday, December 28 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.