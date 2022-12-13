Mary Ellen Smith, 76, passed away at 2:19am on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on August 17, 1946, in Alton, the daughter of the late Clifford and Ola (Lents) Eaton. She married Kenneth “Sonny” Jamison on November 8, 1969, in Alton, and he preceded her in death in March of 1995. Survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Stacey and Rich Lawson of Medora, Amy and Tim Smith of Moro, a son and daughter in law: Kenny and Leanne Jamison of East Alton, nine grandchildren: Cole (Stephanie) Lawson, Kaitlyn (Ben) McKinney, Blake (Lora) Lawson, Kylor Smith, Kody (Sarah) Smith, Rylee Smith, Kenlea Jamison, Garrett Jamison, Emmalee Jamison, three great grandchildren: Tinley, Jamison, Lilian, two sisters; Sue Bruce of Alton, Shirley Dunnagan of Bunker Hill, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A cosmetologist by trade, Mary Ellen formerly owned and operated Klip N Kurl in Brighton and later worked at JC Penney’s where she was a master designer. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora where she coordinated the mother/daughter banquet for many years. She loved golfing, tap dancing, talking to stroke survivors, and was a published author.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Joyce, Sandy, Barb, Jeanne, Gary, Jimmy, Jess, and Donnie.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 8am until time of services at 10:30am on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Phil Sadaka will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.