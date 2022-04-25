Mary Ella Diskin, 83, died at 9:32 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. Born April 4, 1939 in Raleigh, NC, she was the daughter of William M. and Katharine E. (Jones) Spivey. She married James E. Diskin on July 30, 1963 in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2008. Mrs. Diskin retired from the patient registration department of Bromenn Hospital in Normal, IL. She was a member of the Godfrey First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women Group. Surviving are three daughters, Wendy Huff (John) of East Alton, Julie Coy (Steve) of Cottage Hills, and Leslie Burch (Bob Kessinger) of Brighton, six grandchildren, Casey Huff, Phaedra Deatherage (Chad Williams), Jake Huff, Derek Kerr (Ali), Erin Shewmaker (Ben), and Katie Roderfeld (Mike), 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also surviving are two sisters, Billie Begg (William) of Brevard, NC, and Patty Aldred of Tryon, NC, two nieces, Elizabeth Aldred, Amy “Hafe” Hafemeyer, and a nephew, Travis Aldred (Stephanie) and her beloved pet, Woody. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a son-in-law, Phil Burch. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Jay Hanscom will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
