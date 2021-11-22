Mary Elaine “Laney” Rice, 83, died at 3:52 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at her home in Godfrey. Born December 30, 1937 in Bunker Hill, she was the daughter of Edward and Lola (Payne) Zarges. She worked as a payroll clerk for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton. An avid golfer, she made two holes-in-one. She was also proud to be one of the Marching Flag ladies along with her friends who participated in many local parades. On June 17, 1972 she married John Edward “Jack” Rice in Alton. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2010. Surviving is a daughter, Cindy (Kent) Critchell of Godfrey, a son, Jayson “Jay” (Michelle) Pine of Brenham, TX, three grandchildren, Andrew Duggan, Amanda Schweiker (Rob), and Lydian Pine. Also surviving are two sisters, Betty Bertels of Edwardsville and Ann Zarges of Bunker Hill and her sister-in-law and best friend, Betty Zarges of Bunker Hill. She is also survived by her step-children, Rebecca (Bill) Frey, and Mary June “Jill” (Gary) Bowker, and step-grandchildren, William Frey Jr. (Tina), Carrie-Margaret Hourigan (Patrick), Gary Bowker Jr. (Amanda) and Joseph Bowker and their children. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Zarges and Charlie Zarges, a sister, Dottie Weiseman, and a step-son, John Edward “Jackie” Rice Jr. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Burial will be at Brighton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, the Susan G. Komen For the Cure, or the American Lung Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois readies for Rittenhouse verdict
- Social Security benefits increase in 2022
- Thieves steal car in Godfrey
- Former cop convicted of sexually abusing child
- Body found in South Roxana park
- Appointments will be required at Bethalto driver's license office
- Fire smolders for second day on bluffs east of Grafton
- Earthquake rattles bi-state region
- Suspect makes first court appearance in Timmins homicide
- Laura Lynn Ritchie