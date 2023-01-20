Wanda
Mary Elizabeth Daniel, 90, passed away 8:25 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home.
Born March 4, 1932 in Roxana, she was the daughter of Leon and Carrie (Scroggins) Scheller.
Mary had worked as a nurse's aid and nursery attendant for St. Joseph Hospital in Alton, a nurse's aid for VIP Manor in Wood River and as a dental receptionist.
On May 12, 1951 in Hartford, she married John P. Daniel, Jr. He died February 17, 2011.
Surviving are a son, David (Patti) Daniel of Bethalto; three daughters, Karen Carroll of Hamel, Lynda (Rusty, Sr) Wheat of Wanda, Patricia (James) Harpole of Bethalto; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Raymond Scheller.
Visitation will be from 3-6 pm, Tuesday, January 24 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Funeral service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday at Wanda United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. L. Joseph Scheets will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River.