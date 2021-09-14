Mary E. “Betty” Camp, 82, of Godfrey and formerly of Griggsville, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born October 6, 1938 in Tampa, FL, the daughter of Raymond “Roy” and Florence “Flossie” Tussey Barnes. She married Delbert L. Camp on July 17, 1954 and he preceded her in death on July 4, 2012.
She is survived by her children, Allen (Susan) Camp of Albuquerque, NM; Linda (Rodney) Burbach of Edwardsville, Laura (Ron) Baker of Albuquerque, NM and Bryan Camp of Northbrook; eleven grandchildren, Aaron (Seana) Camp and Alex Camp of White Salmon, WA, Emily and Carolyn Dingman, both of Albuquerque, NM, Austin, Spencer and Nicole Burbach, all of Edwardsville, Melinda Lowe of Kirksville, MO, and Ethan, Hannah and Avery Camp, all of Northbrook; and two great-grandsons, Shea Deskin and Corbin Camp. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Betty attended Calvary Baptist Church in Pittsfield. She was very committed to serving the public volunteering her time at the Griggsville Public Library. In prior years she was active with the Girl Scouts, worked the polls in local elections and most recently coordinated a local widow’s support group. She enjoyed oil painting, flower gardening and loved to attend her grandchildren’s many activities.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Pittsfield with burial at Griggsville Cemetery. Family will meet friends one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com. Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville is in charge of the arrangements.