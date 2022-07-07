Mary Demster

Mary Alice (nee Kovarik) Demster, age 79 of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home. Mary was born on August 25, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, a daughter of the late Vincent and Dorothy (nee Burgdorf) Kovarik.
On December 29, 1962, Mary Kovarik married Everett Eugene "Pete" Demster, the love of her life, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in East St. Louis, IL. Mary’s heart was broken when Pete passed away on February 14, 2012, just shy of their 50th Anniversary.
Being a mom and grandma was one of the most important parts of Mary’s life, a role that gave her much pride and joy. She always had current pictures of her grandchildren to show to anyone she met.
After raising her family and retiring from National Chair and Furniture Company, Mary spent her time traveling with her beloved Pete and their RV friends. Mary also enjoyed spending time with her very special friends from St. Teresa Academy Reunion Planning Committee, her Grief Sharing friends, and Red Hat groups, especially The Crazies.
Mary was a faithful member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, IL and enjoyed her spiritual church family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Kovarik.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Kathy (Dan) Cunningham of Troy, IL and Terri (Brian) Eckmann of Collinsville, IL; dear siblings, Dana (Mark) Richter of Glen Carbon, IL and Ken (Daphne) Kovarik of Benbrook, TX; proud grandmother to Haley Eckmann, Blake Cunningham, Brooke Cunningham and Blaire Cunningham; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon, IL, with Father Patrick Gibbons officiating. Mary will be laid to rest next to Pete at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue (MLRR) and St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.