Mary Crutcher

Mary Margaret "Marge" Crutcher, 86, passed away at 6:51 am on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, MO.
Marge was born on August 21, 1935, in Festus, MO to Ernest and Adeline (McCabe) Difani.
She married Clyde A. Crutcher on August 25, 1956, in Crystal City, MO. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2010.
Marge was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, IL. She volunteered at Alton Memorial Hospital where she worked in the gift shop and served as Eucharistic Minister administering Holy Communion. Prior to that she spent several years working at Famous Barr and Josephine's Tea Room. When she wasn’t volunteering or working retail, she truly enjoyed shopping, decorating, and gardening. Most importantly, she loved spending quality time with her family and multitude of dear friends.
Marge is survived by two daughters, Laurie (Martin) Haxel of Springfield, IL and Jennifer (Michael) Olliges of Chesterfield, MO; five grandsons, Chris Haxel of Washington DC, Patrick Crutcher of Godfrey, IL, Joseph Crutcher of Alton, IL, Danny (Bailey) Crutcher of St. Louis, MO and Nicholas Olliges of Chesterfield, MO; three granddaughters, Dr. Jill Haxel of Des Moines, IA, Beth Haxel of Champaign, IL and Catherine Crutcher of Alton, IL; a great-grandson, Carson Crutcher and a great-granddaughter, Baby Crutcher will arrive this Summer.
In additional to her husband, and her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Steven “Steve” Crutcher and Michael "Mike" Crutcher; a granddaughter, Adeline Olliges; two brothers, Arthur Difani and Roy Difani, and a sister, Dorothy Bayer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, IL with Father Steven Janoski and Deacon Bill Kessler celebrants.
Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.
