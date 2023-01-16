Mary Cooper

Mary A. Cooper, 89, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 12:45 am at Collinsville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born the middle child of John G. and Alice (Deem) Manns in Moro, IL on April 22, 1933. Mary married Leslie Cooper on September 21, 1952, at Moro Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2019.
Mary was a member of the Moro Presbyterian Church for many years. She was a homemaker and worked at JCPenney for a short while. Mary loved to craft, making baby blankets, baskets, quilting photo albums, and Christmas ornaments.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Glenn (Debra) Cooper Alton, IL, Timothy (Janine) Cooper Moro, IL, and Cynthia Cooper Bethalto, IL; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother and sister-in-law, James and Noreen Manns; and a sister-in-law, Mary Cecilia Manns.
Along with her parents and husband, Leslie; she was preceded in death by a brother, John “Jack” Manns.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 am until the service at 1:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Moro Presbyterian Church.
