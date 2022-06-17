Mary Colclasure

Mary Patricia (Harvey) Colclasure 88. passed away June10, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born October 10,1933 in Mexico, MO to Theodore and Isabell (Prewitt) Harvey. She married Donald E. Colclasure They were married July 3. 1954. She was a wonderful mother and positively touched everyone she knew or met. She worked as the secretary to the Dean of the Business School at SIU-Edwardsville for many years and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She also was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed taking care of her yard, which was always pristine.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald E. Colclasure. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Ted and Everett Harvey and a stepson, Donald L. Colclasure.
She is survived by 3 sons and a daughter- Paul and Stacie Colclasure of Bethalto, Susan and Jon Jantzen of Phoenix, AZ, Patrick and Susan Colclasure of St. Charles, MO and Greg and Liz Colclasure of Sunrise Beach, MO. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, the "pride" of her life, along with many great grandchildren-and counting.
In accordance to her wishes, she will be cremated. No memorial service is planned, remember her for as long as you can.
Memorials should be directed to St. Paul, or the Illinois Audubon Society.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River are in charge of the arrangement.