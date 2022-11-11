Mary Evelyn Bell passed peacefully into her heavenly rest on November 10, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born May 6, 1930, in Success, AR, to Thomas Jefferson Black and Pearl Estelle (nee: Moore) Black.
Evelyn married Albert Bell on December 31, 1948, in St, Louis, MO. They were married until his death in 2006. They lived in Mt. Vernon, IL from 1949 to 1964, then lived their remaining years in Edwardsville, IL. Evelyn worked at both the Montgomery Wards and Sears catalog stores in Edwardsville, the National Bank and the Bank of Edwardsville before retiring in 1992.
Evelyn was outgoing and made friends easily. She loved music and could play guitar and banjo. Her favorites were Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Ray Price, Celtic Thunder, gospel quartets and Jimmy Swaggart. She loved her family, always making sure we all had a special birthday and Christmas card with a $20 bill in it.
Evelyn was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene. She loved God and served Him a good long while. She is safely home with Jesus, and her faith is now sight.
She is preceded in death by her parents, all her brothers and sisters, her husband, and her son, Bob Bell (2018).
She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Bell and Lisa Primas (Scott), of Edwardsville, grandsons Eric and Lance Toepfer, granddaughter Hayli Bell Howard (Cody), and one great-granddaughter, Brianna Toepfer.
Visitation will be November 15, 2022, from 11am – 1pm, followed by the funeral service at 1pm, at Saksa Funeral Home, 210 N. Kansas St, Edwardsville, IL. Pastor Bob Flint will officiate.
Private burial at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorials may be made to the family through Glenview Nazarene Church, PO Box 368, Glen Carbon IL, 62034.