Mary Ann Williams, 85, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born on September 12, 1936, in Jacksonville, IL, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Winter) Robinson. Mary Ann was married to Ronald Stark. She then married George Williams on September 25, 1984, in Kentucky and he preceded her in death in 2005.
Mary Ann worked as a clerk for Wilshire Card & Gift. She was a member of First Christian Church of Wood River.
Mary Ann is survived by a daughter, Linda Heineman of Bethalto; her step-children, Richard Williams of S. Roxana, Robert Williams of Alton, Rhonda Grasle of Pocahontas, and Ruth Porter of Watertown, TN; her former spouse, Ronald Stark; a daughter-in-law, Matilda Stark; twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, George; she is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Larry Stark; a brother; and four sisters.
Visitation will be held Sunday July 10, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Bethalto, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10:00 am at First Christian Church of Wood River with Pastor Walter McCaslin officiating.
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Wood River.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com