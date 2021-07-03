Mary Ann (Odle) Harshbarger, 85, formerly of South Roxana, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 11:50am on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 8, 1935, in Roxana, the daughter of the late Elisha & Dena (Dixon) Odle. While working at Owens – Illinois Glass Works, she met the love of her life, Charlie Harshbarger and they were married on April 2, 1955, and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2013. Mary is survived by her children Vicky (Mark) Hensler of Bethalto, Rick (Jolene) Harshbarger of Bethalto, Brad (Sherry) Harshbarger of Alton, her grandchildren: Derek (Ashley) Edwards, Rachel (Nick) Schneider, Dalton Harshbarger, Dakota Harshbarger, two great granddaughters: Isabelle Edwards, Inslee Edwards, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Mary went to Roxana Schools. She worked at Owens – Illinois Glass Works for thirty - one years prior to them closing their doors. After the glass works closed down, she and her husband opened Movies Plus video store where they operated it for ten years. Later, she volunteered her time for thrirteen years at Operation Blessing in Wood River and for thirteen years for Hayner’s Friends of the Library in Alton along with her husband. Before her husband’s death she and her husband went everywhere together, you could not go anywhere without seeing one without the other, now they are together for eternity.
She was a member of Roxana Church of the Nazarene where she did a lot of volunteering over the years.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded by three sisters: Birdie Mae Cranmer, Martha Nell Crouch, and Betty Jean Cox.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Visitation will continue from 9am until time of services at 10am on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Roxana Church of the Nazarene.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.