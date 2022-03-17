Mary Ann Laws, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at her home with family at her side.
She was born Feb. 12, 1930 to the late Alexander and Anna (Kubayko) Hamilton in Hillsboro, IL. Mary Ann was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and Missouri Business School.
She married Harold H. Laws on June 17, 1950 in Hillsboro. To this union, 8 children were born. While her husband was enrolled in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Illinois, Mary Ann was employed as a secretary in the office of the Dean of Aeronautical Engineering at the University. After her husband retired, they spent their time traveling with winters spent in Florida. Her husband died on Jan. 11, 2006. In her younger days, Mary Ann was active with bowling in several leagues. She loved flower gardening, sewing, cooking, golf and racquet ball. She was an avid reader and worked crossword puzzles. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals! After her children started arriving she became a stay-at-home mother. Her children were raised in Rosewood Heights.
She is survived by two daughters, Claudia Jean Laws-Milford (David) of Holiday Shores and her caretaker for several years, and Dr. Susan Jane Laws (Donna Shepard) of Winchester, TN; four sons, Dr. Michael H. Laws (Anna) of Florissant, MO, Dr. Joseph H. Laws (Mitzi) of Oakland, MO, James E. Laws (Nancy) of Cottage Hills, IL, and John D. Laws (Dawn) of Rosewood Heights; 22 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Doris Hamilton of Taylor Springs, IL; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Dressen of Litchfield, IL and Paul R. Baker of Citra, FL.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents and husband, were two sons, Robert H. Laws and Harold W. “Bill” Laws; her only brother, Alexander Hamilton; one great grandson, Reef; two nephews, Todd Hamilton of Taylor Springs, IL and Paul Baker of Citra, FL; and two sisters-in-law, Jean Dressen and Nancy Baker.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21.
Mary Ann will be laid to rest beside her husband at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Ann would like memorials in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
