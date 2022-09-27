Mary Ann Floss Schumacher departed her loving family on February 25, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. She passed peacefully in her own home at the age of 91. Mary Ann was born in Alton, Illinois on November 29, 1930 to Arthur Louis Floss, Jr and Mary Gertrude Duggan. She graduated from Alton High School and then attended the University of Missouri where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She married Eldon Gail Schumacher on December 26, 1951. In 1969 Mary Ann, her husband Gail and their children picked up stakes and moved out west to Fort Collins, Colorado. In 1995 she moved to Tucson, Arizona where she enjoyed her retirement in the desert with friends and family. In 2006 another move brought her back to Colorado where she landed in Boulder for the remainder of her life. Mary Ann became a Realtor in the early 70's in Fort Collins. She was a trailblazer in the industry, being the first women Realtor to be hired with Rhodes Real Estate. She was a founding member of The Group Inc. and later opened her own real estate office, Mary Ann Schumacher and Company. She was awarded the Fort Collins Board Realtor of the Year Award in 1983 and worked extensively on Colorado Association of Realtors committees to enact the first continuing education requirements in the state. She loved to entertain her friends and family and travel the world. Sunday night dinner was a "never miss" for many years as her family grew and even extended to her children's college friends. She is survived by her daughter Cathy Stroud of Denver, Colorado, her son, Steve Schumacher of Boulder, Colorado, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Eldon Gail Schumacher in 1995. A Celebration of Life will be held by her immediate family in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SmileTrain ( https://donate.smiletrain.org) in memory of Mary Ann.
