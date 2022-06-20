Marvin Littleton

Marvin E. Littleton, 94, formerly of Rosewood Heights, went home to heaven to be with the Lord on June 18, 2022. He died at Heritage Health in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Marvin “Red” Littleton was born July 29, 1927, in Tennessee, the son of Marvin and Ruth Littleton. He married Helen Josephine Williams on September 3, 1948, in Wood River, and she preceded him in death.
Marvin is survived by a sister: Pat Gilbert of Luray, Virginia, a brother Michael Lee Littleton of Alton, his daughters Sandra K. (Bob) Uetz of Hammond, Indiana, Cathy Jo (Stanley) Littleton - Wahl of Jacksonville, Illinois, Patricia Sue (G. Patrick) Murphy of Marion, Illinois, his grandchildren: Carrie Jo
(Chris) Nagelhout, of Ft. Myers, Florida, Andrea Kaye (Tim) Croston of Hammond, Indiana, Jodi Renee Sprehe of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Taylor Forrest Sprehe (Raya) of St. Louis Missouri, his great grandchildren: Cameron Grace Terry, Ethan James Terry, Josephine Anne Croston, Brooklynne Patrica Sprehe, Hannah Mae Watret, many nieces, nephews, and many other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Ruth (née Milligan) Littleton; his siblings Joe Frank Littleton, Jackie Rae Littleton, Melba “Sue” Wilson and Carolyn Joyce Grigsby. He was also preceded in death by his two dearest friends Laverne and Gib Trent. They are together at this moment and sharing a laugh and a smile again.
Marvin graduated from Roxana High School. After returning from serving in the Army as a Paratrooper in WWII, he worked at Shell Oil Company. He also sold cars for a time. He found his niche as an insurance salesman for Sentry Insurance for over twenty -five years.
Marvin loved His Lord and Savior. He served the 1st Baptist Church of Rosewood Heights as a Sunday School teacher, Financial Secretary and Deacon. In later years, he and his wife were members of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Marvin enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was an avid Cardinal fan. Marvin was a Rotarian for over forty years serving as the President of the East Alton Rotary Club and also as a member of the District 6460 District Finance and Advisory Council. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In recent days his great grandchildren were his dearest delight. He worked hard to provide for his family and always put his family first. There are no words to express how much we will miss him. He truly was the “head of the household”.
In celebration of his life, graveside services will be held at 9am on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
Memorial gifts are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois, 60601, online at alz.org or to Rotary International by going to their website Rotary.org and clicking the donate now button.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.