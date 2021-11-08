Marvin H. Caselton Jr., 68, died at 9:28 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born May 2, 1953 in Carrollton, IL, he was the son of Marvin H. Caselton Sr. and Shirley (Baecht) Caselton. Marvin was an operating engineer for Bluff City Minerals Plant (formerly Mississippi Lime Company). He also most recently worked as a school bus monitor with Illinois Central School Bus. Surviving are two daughters, Marci Gietl and Michelle Bodkin (Christopher), and two grandchildren, Samuel and Anastasia Bodkin. He is also survived by a brother, Mark Caselton (Karen), and four sisters, Sherry Ventimiglia, Shelia Martin (Chuck Connor), Sarah Douglas (Joe), and Stacy Stone (Curt) and special loved ones Aniyah Caselton and Dominic Schollmeyer. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Carl Gietl, two brothers, Michael and Merle Caselton, and a sister, Sandra Amburg. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials can be made to the family or to Alton VFW Post 1308. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
