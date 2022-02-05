Marvin E. Delp, 91, of East Alton passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at his home.
He was born Oct. 9, 1930 in Jerseyville. He married Gloria Baiter July 28, 1967.
A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict, Marvin was retired from Owens-Illinois Glass. He was a very generous man and enjoyed picking up around the neighborhood and donating to charities.
He is survived by his wife Gloria Delp of East Alton; three sons, Byron (Verna) Delp of Alton, Patrick Delp of East Alton and Joshua (Mary) Delp of Cottage Hills; five daughters, Vicky VanAllman of Alton, Kethra Delp of Alton, Wanda Smith of Alton, Stacey (Robert) Skelton of Alton, and Rita Mouser of Edwardsville; twenty grandchildren, thirty two great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Dixie Baldwin of Wood River.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Damon and Roy Delp; two sisters, Betty Sansone and Pearl Runyon; and three grandchildren.
Private burial will be held.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com