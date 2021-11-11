Marvelene Froman, 83, passed away at 5:04 pm on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at her daughter's home.
She was born on November 9, 1938 in Decator, AL to Taylor and Violet (Bradford) Winters.
She married Claude W. Froman on June 5, 1954 in Lilbourn, MO and he preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 2001.
Marvelene ran a beauty shop, "Marvelene's Beauty Shop," for twelve years. She then worked as a special care giver to many while she worked for Visiting Nurses and Absolute Health Care. Marvelene was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Godfrey.
Marvelene is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Claudia and Harold Garrison of Godfrey, Mary Ann Budde of Alton, and Barbara and John Kruse of Florissant, MO; five siblings, James, Bobby, Jackie, Reba, and Patsy; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Vanessa, Joseph, Keith, Mike, Bill, and Cecily; six great-grandchildren, Calista, Garrett, Brycen, Jayden, Evan, and Riley.
In addition to her husband, Claude; she is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Johnny, Terry, and Jimmy; and three sisters, Virginia, Daisy, and Faye.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 4:00 pm until the time of a Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Alton, Illinois.
Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairview Heights at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
