Martha Richards

Martha Anne Richards, 73, passed away at 2:27 am on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Bria of Alton, IL.
Martha (Marti) was born on March 9, 1949, in Miami, Florida, and was adopted by Fielding and Eloise Ruff.
Marti was a fitness manager for over 40 years, many of which were spent at Nautilus Fitness Center. She was passionate about her craft and loved helping people. She also loved her co-workers and clients, many of which she considered family. Marti enjoyed spending time with her friends, drinking wine, and cuddling with her many fur babies.
Marti is survived by her children William Fite of Godfrey, Betheny Jones of Dallas, TX, and Bradley Fite of Tennessee; grandchildren Gregory Aidan Fite, Lydia Michelle Fite, and Chody Fite; sister Dorty Trentham of Gatlinburg, TN; biological siblings that she recently reunited with, Ken Hawkins of Ware Shoals, SC, Vivian Barnes of Greenville, SC; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by brother-in-law Bill Trentham.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
A memorial visitation and celebration of life will be held on August 21st, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Nautilus Fitness Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to chihuahua-rescue.org, or 5As - Alton Area Animal Aid Association.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com.