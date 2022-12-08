Martha C. Plunk, 62, passed away at 9:16 pm on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 8, 1960 in Alton, IL to Ernie and Luann (Stumpf) Flota.
Martha married Richard Plunk November 23, 1979 at the First Presbyterian Church in Alton. He survives.
Martha was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Alton. She managed the Huck's store in Godfrey and was adored by her regular customers. Martha enjoyed vacationing at the beach, online shopping and playing Bunko. She was a good cook and hosting guests was one of her favorite pastimes. Above all, her greatest joy was her family, and she loved being called grandma.
In addition to her husband, Martha is survived by a son, Jason (Christine Weller) Plunk of Alton; a daughter, Lauren (Mark) Klimek of Davenport, IA; a grandson, James Klimek; four siblings, Cindy (John) Lewis of Godfrey, Jeff Flota of Alton, Laura (Dale) Oswald of Independence, MO and Alan (Amy) Flota of Elgin, IL, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Alton with Pastor Kyle Armentrout-Stewart officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the OSF Moeller Cancer Center at St. Anthony's Health Center, Alton, IL .
