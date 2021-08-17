Martha “Marti” S. (Pickering) Major, 70, of Wood River, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Wood River on February 28, 1951, the daughter of Arvil and Mary Oveta (Anderson) Pickering.
Marti worked as a registered nurse before retirement. She was an avid movie watcher, enjoyed cooking, and served as the family medical expert.
She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, John and Jae Pickering of East Alton; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Major; and a sister, Mary Ann Phelps.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:30 am at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com