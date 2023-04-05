Martha Lester

Martha D. Lester, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. She was born on Wednesday, September 1, 1943, in Salisbury, MO, the daughter of Frank and Helen (nee Guilford) Nagel. On Saturday, September 1, 1962, she married Michael Leo Lester, who passed away on Sunday, May 25, 1997. She was a member of Saint Pius X Catholic Church, Moberly, MO.
Martha was born and grew up in Salisbury, MO. She went to St. Joseph High School, then went to Central Missouri State University for two years. After marriage, they moved to Kansas City, MO then to Moberly, MO. She and her husband, operated the A & W Root Beer Stand. Later she started working at the Randolph County Juvenile Office in 1975, and she retired in 2003 as Chief Juvenile Officer for Randolph & Howard County. She moved in July 2019, to live with her daughter and family. She was an avid card player and enjoyed her flower and vegetable garden. She really liked spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her friends.
Survivors Include: Daughters-Julie M. Lester, Columbia, MO and Monica Dawn (Brian J.) Klostermann (twin) , Highland, IL and Son-Michael David Lester (twin), Olathe, KS;
Grandchildren-Jessica Nicole (Robert) Tucci, Catlin Helena (Jon) Shoutta, Brendan Michael (Grace) O'Brien, Tyler Joseph (Jessica) Klostermann, Trevor Michael (Holly) Klostermann, Allison Dean (Jason) Steward, Jackson Gray Myers, Emily Jane Lester, Anna Claire Lester, Patrick Michael Lester; Great Grandchildren-Nicholas Xavier Tucci, Paris Saunders, Brayden Joseph Klostermann, Charlotte Elise Klostermann, Henry Lester Shoutta, Macy Jo Klostermann; Brothers-James W. (Judy) Nagel and Larry Nagel.
She was preceded in death by: Parents-Frank Raphael and Helen Berniece (nee Guilford) Nagel; Husband-Michael Leo Lester; Daughter-Lisa Carmel O'Brien.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and Pathway-Millard Family Funeral Chapel in Moberly, MO.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 13, 2023, and from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Pathway-Millard Family Funeral Chapel in Moberly, MO.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Moberly, MO.
Interment will be at Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Moberly, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association or St. Pius X Catholic Church.