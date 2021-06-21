Martha L. Hartnett, 86, died at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home in Alton. Born November 19, 1934 in Alton, she was the daughter of John and Bernice (Fortschneider) Hentrich. Mrs. Hartnett retired as a registered nurse for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. She married Donald “Bob” Hartnett in 1953. He preceded her in death in 1966. She married Robert “Bob” Lahey in 1973. He preceded her in death in 1981. Surviving are three sons, Brad Hartnett (Patty Brown) of Alton, John Hartnett (Ina) of Gilbert, AZ, and David Hartnett (Lori) of Alton, a stepdaughter, Marsha Orson (Ron) of Cave Creek, AZ, and a step son-in-law, Ron Behney of Phoenix, AZ, 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Mary Korte of Brighton, Fred Hentrich (Mary Ann) of Alton, Tom Hentrich (Shirley) of Godfrey, Jim Hentrich (Mary Kay) of Godfrey, and Ann Hayes (Gary) of Grafton. She was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Karen Behney and a brother-in-law, Tom Korte. A memorial visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a memorial mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mylar balloons cause power outage in Metro East
- Ricky A. Myers
- Illinois offers vaccination promotion
- Edwardsville mayor announces relocation of Ninian Edwards statue
- Good Energy rates lower than Ameren for Bethalto residents
- Legislator to host unclaimed property event in Caseyville
- Pamela “Pam” S. Underwood
- Legislation would make Illinois fifth state to ban pet stores from selling cats and dogs
- Delta Dental of Illinois names new vice president
- Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower reopens in Hartford