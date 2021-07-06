Marsha J. Tassinari, 73, passed away 9:54 pm, Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born October 11, 1947 in Alton, she was the daughter of Floyd A. and Maxine A. (Lackey) Tite.
Marsha had worked for the Wood River Township Supervisor's Office and served as a Trustee for the Village of East Alton for 19 years.
Surviving are two sons, John (Tammy) Tassinari of Bethalto, Adam (Gina) Tassinari of Wood River; four grandchildren, Christopher Tassinari, Kortney Ventimiglia, Justin Ventimiglia, Andrew Watkins; great granddaughter, Gabriella Tassinari; and two sisters, Nancy Shaw and Kay Pollard both of East Alton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son in infancy, Michael Joseph Tassinari; two brothers, Billy Joe Tite, Bob Tite; and a sister, Mary "Betty" Holland.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Friday, July 9 at the 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton, where her funeral service will be conducted at 10 am, Saturday. Pastor Edward Granadosin will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton.