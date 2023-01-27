Marsha Cobb

Marsha E. Cobb, 77 of Wood River passed away January 26, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born June 20, 1945 in Atlantic, Iowa to Donald and Marcella (Elits) Schaaf. In 1963 Marsha played basketball for Anita High School and was in the Iowa State Tournament in Des Moines, in front of 18,000 people where she earned All-State honors. Upon graduation she attended Peru State College in Nebraska, where she met her husband Don Cobb. They were married on August 28, 1965 by Father Joseph Devlin at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita, Iowa
Marsha became co-owner and financial secretary of Don’s No Man’s Land Tavern in East Alton in 1995. She was very active and loved watching her grandchildren play sports. She had many friends and loved to travel, especially to Panama City Beach, FL.
She is survived by her husband, Don Cobb of Wood River; daughters, Julie (Rich) Rollins of Roselle, IL, Kathy (Steven) Twichell of Alton and Amy (Dennis) Daugherty of Wood River; nine grandchildren, Lucas (Emma) Cobb, Jacob (Lacey) Cobb, Abigail Taylor, Alex Taylor, Courtney Twichell, Joe Twichell, Lily Daugherty, Daisy Daugherty and Daniel Rollins; five great grandchildren, Hayden, Brody, Lila, Hazel and Hank and sister, Peggy (Jim) Glynn of Wiota, IA
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Douglas “Doug” Cobb and brother, Paul Schaaf.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Riverbend Relay for Life. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.