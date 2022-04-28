Marquise Spates Jr.

Marquise Leondre Julius Spates Jr. was born on April 26, 2022 to Marquise Leondre Julius Spates Sr. and Miranda Proffer and he passed away at 4:40 pm.
In addition to his parents, Marquise is survived by a brother, Ezra Ezekiel Proffer; his grandparents, Tina (Mitch) Wade of Alton, IL, Julie Miller of East Alton, IL, Martina (Franky) Spates of East St. Louis, IL, Julien (Lee Carroll) Mosley of East St. Louis, IL, Michael Proffer of Jerseyville, IL and Larry Stewart of St. Louis, MO and great-grandparents, Mary Marin and Penny Price.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Elmer Miller.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A memorial service will held 12:00 pm, Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the Charity of One's Choice.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.