Marlin Miller, 43, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022.
He was born on April 10, 1979, in Granite City, IL, the son of Harold Keith and Linda Sue (Morgan) Miller. He married Kimberly M. Wolford on July 10, 2010, at the Greater Alton Church. She survives.
Marlin worked for Rain for Rent as a diesel engine pump mechanic where he installed and designed large pump bypass systems. He was a member of River of Life Church. Marlin, a very simple family man who never met a stranger; enjoyed many activities including boating, hiking and riding his GSXR Crotch Rocket. He also enjoying going to church with his family, bon fires, going to Grafton, and cheering for his sons at soccer games. He loved his family immensely and everything he did in this life was for them. He will be missed beyond words but will forever be remembered and live through his sons.
Along with his wife, Kim, he is survived by his parents, Harold Miller of East Alton and Linda and Jimbo Cox of Mt. Olive; his three children, Ethan, Mason and Talan Miller; and siblings, Dwayne Miller of Bethalto, Leonard (Elena) Miller of Bethalto, and Hoyt Miller of Bethalto.
Marlin was preceded in death by a brother, Marshall Coleman.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm, at River of Life Church in Alton. Private funeral services will be held at a later date, with Pastor Joe Dunnagan as officiant.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the family, as they will be helping the homeless and people in need in honor of Marlin.
